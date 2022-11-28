Judge to decide fate of man accused in face-biting attack

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A trial for a former college student who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face is set to begin. Circuit Judge Sherwood Bauer will begin hearing the case Monday before deciding whether 25-year-old Austin Harrouff goes to prison for the rest of his life, or to a mental hospital. Harrouff waived a jury trial after pleading not guilty by reason of insanity to two counts of first-degree murder and other charges for the 2016 slayings of 59-year-old John Stevens and his 53-year-old wife, Michelle Mishcon Stevens. The trial is expected to last about three weeks.

