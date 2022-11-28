New arrest warrant issued for McCann suspect in other cases

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany say they have issued a new arrest warrant in separate cases for a German man who is also suspected in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann in Portugal 15 years ago. The suspect is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for a rape he also committed in Portugal in 2005. His prison term is scheduled to end in September 2025. Concerned that he might be released before standing trial again, prosecutors in the northern city of Braunschweig announced last month that they had charged the 45-year-old in five separate cases involving sexual offenses allegedly committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.

