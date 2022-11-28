Pakistan Taliban ends cease-fire with govt, vows new attacks

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani Taliban on say they have ended a monthslong cease-fire with the government in Islamabad, ordering its fighters to resume attacks across the country, where scores of deadly attacks have been blamed on the insurgent group. In a statement Monday, the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan said it decided to end the 5-month-old cease-fire after Pakistan’s army stepped up operations against them in former northwestern tribal areas and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan. Pakistan and the TTP had agreed to an indefinite cease-fire in May after talks in Afghanistan’s capital. There was no immediate comment from the government or the military.

