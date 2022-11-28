Prosecutor: Triggerman or not, find man guilty in 8 slayings

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor says the first defendant to face trial in the slayings of eight people from an Ohio family should be convicted regardless of whether he was a triggerman. George Wagner IV, his brother and parents were charged in the 2016 Rhoden family slayings. Wagner wasn’t accused of shooting anyone, and he denied knowledge of his family’s involvement in the killings. During closing arguments Monday, a prosecutor told jurors that Wagner knew what would happen, participated and should be convicted in the slayings. The dozens of witnesses during the trial included his brother and mother, who admitted their roles under earlier plea agreements.

