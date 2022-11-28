Spectator with rainbow flag runs onto field at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — A spectator ran onto the field carrying a rainbow flag during a World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay wearing a blue Superman T-shirt that said “SAVE UKRAINE.” Security officials chased the person down and he dropped the flag on the field before being escorted off the field. The referee then picked up the flag and left it on the sideline. It stayed there for a few moments before a worker came and collected it. The back of the Superman shirt read “RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN.”