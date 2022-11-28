Supreme Court sympathetic to group convicted in NY scandal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems ready to side with a onetime top aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and others convicted of corruption related to an upstate economic development project dubbed the Buffalo Billion. Both liberal and conservative justices seemed sympathetic to the group over approximately two and a half hours of arguments at the high court Monday. The cases are the latest in which the justices could narrow the use of federal fraud charges against state and local officials, as well as people doing business with governments, even if those interactions appear to be unsavory.

By JESSICA GRESKO and MARK SHERMAN Associated Press

