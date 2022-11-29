Biden hosts congressional leaders on lame-duck sprint

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting congressional leaders at the White House to discuss his agenda for the remainder of the year. Biden is looking to ensure government funding and lock in more legislative wins before Democrats lose control of the House in January. Tuesday’s meeting comes as the government faces a Dec. 16 shutdown if lawmakers don’t agree on funding legislation to keep the lights on. Biden says the “economy’s at risk” because of a looming rail strike and he’s “confident” Congress can act to avert it. Biden also wants legislation to provide additional money for the COVID-19 response and to bolster U.S. support for Ukraine’s economy and defense against Russia’s invasion.

By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

