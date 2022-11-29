Biden to visit Michigan computer chip factory, push agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s visit to a computer chip factory in Bay City, Michigan, continues his push for his economic agenda. The South Korean company, SK Siltron, is planning a $300 million expansion that could quadruple its production in the coming years. A White House official says the Democratic president’s remarks in Michigan on Tuesday will also emphasize falling gas prices and efforts to protect abortion access. Biden will appear with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who just won reelection in a closely watched race. Whitmer’s victory over Republican 2020 election denier Tudor Dixon has burnished her standing within the Democratic Party.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.