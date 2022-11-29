Prominent Polish judge reinstated amid standoff with EU

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Supreme Court has reinstated a judge who was suspended for two years. The judge had become a symbol of the struggle for independent courts under Poland’s populist government. The Supreme Court also said that Judge Igor Tuleya was not guilty of a crime which prosecutors had accused him of. The case was brought because he allowed journalists to witness his announcement of a 2017 ruling. It was not immediately clear if Tuesday’s court decision would be enough to end a standoff between the Warsaw government and the European Union. The 27-member bloc has blocked billions of euros to Poland over what it views as the government’s erosion of judicial independence.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.