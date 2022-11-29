Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 12:32 PM

US taps interim manager for struggling Jackson water system

KIFI

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS and MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The federal government filed a proposal Tuesday to appoint a third-party manager for the troubled water system in Mississippi’s capital city, which nearly collapsed in late summer. The Justice Department says the proposal is meant to be an interim measure while the federal government, the city of Jackson and the Mississippi State Department of Health try to negotiate a judicially enforceable consent decree to achieve long-term sustainability of the system and the city’s compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act and other relevant laws.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content