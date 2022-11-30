Ex-UConn player wins appeal over middle finger incident

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated the appeal of a former University of Connecticut women’s soccer player who lost her scholarship after giving the middle finger to a television camera as the Huskies celebrated winning a 2014 conference championship. Three judges on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City ruled Wednesday that Noriana Radwan presented sufficient evidence to go to trial on her claim that she was punished harsher than male athletes who violated conduct rules. A lower court judge dismissed Radwan’s lawsuit in 2020. The case returns to the federal trial court. UConn officials say they’re confident they will prevail in court.

