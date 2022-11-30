German parliament set to label 1930s Ukraine famine genocide

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s parliament is expected to approve a resolution labeling as genocide Ukraine’s 1930s “Holodomor” — a famine believed to have killed more than 3 million Ukrainians under the repressive rule of Soviet leader Josef Stalin. The resolution is being brought to the lower house, or Bundestag, on Wednesday by the three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s governing coalition and the main opposition bloc. It comes days after Ukrainians marked the 90th anniversary of the start of the famine. The resolution states that “the mass deaths from hunger were not a result of failed harvests; the political leadership of the Soviet Union under Josef Stalin was responsible for them.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.