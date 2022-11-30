Hong Kong rags-to-riches publisher facing Security Law trial

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai broke into the media industry about 30 years ago armed with the belief that delivering information equates with delivering freedom. Lai now is accused of endangering national security with his now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily. Lai, 74, faces up to a life sentence if he is convicted under a sweeping National Security Law that Beijing imposed on the former British colony in 2020. His high-profile trial is slated to begin Thursday. Lai’s decision to hire a British defense lawyer is another area of controversy. Hong Kong leader John Lee has asked Beijing to issue a ruling that could effectively block the veteran barrister from representing Lai.

