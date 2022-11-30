Judge OKs federal intervention in struggling water system

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has received a federal judge’s approval to carry out its proposal to improve the precarious water system in Mississippi’s capital city. The department filed the proposal Tuesday and U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate approved it later that day in Mississippi. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday in Washington that the proposal is necessary to “stabilize the circumstances” in Jackson as soon as possible while city, state and federal officials negotiate a court-enforced consent decree. The move authorizes the appointment of a third-party manager to oversee reforms to Jackson’s water system. It also puts a Justice Department complaint against the city on hold for six months.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

