National Christmas Tree blazes to life with Biden lighting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Christmas Tree is now blazing with bright color. President Joe Biden led a crowd on the Ellipse near the White House in lighting the tree Wednesday evening in a tradition that dates back a century. Biden led the crowd in a countdown — “five, four, three, two, one”— and the lights burst to life. The tradition dates back to 1923 when President Calvin Coolidge walked from the White House to the Ellipse to light a 48-foot fir tree decorated with 2,500 electric bulbs in red, white and green. The current tree, a 27-foot-white fir, was planted just last year.

