US Medal of Honor recipient Hiroshi Miyamura dies at 97

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — Hiroshi “Hershey” Miyamura, the son of Japanese immigrants who was awarded the U.S. Medal of Honor for actions in the Korean War, has died. The Congressional Medal of Honor Society announced that Miyamura died Tuesday at his home in Phoenix. He was 97. Born in Gallup, New Mexico, Miyamura joined the Army late in World War II after the federal government lifted restrictions against Japanese Americans serving. While serving during the Korean War in 1951, he held off an invading Chinese force to allow members of his squad to withdraw. He was captured and held for 28 months. Miyamura remained active in veterans’ issues and gave annual summer lectures to military members in Gallup.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.