ACLU sues city of Phoenix to stop sweeps of homeless camp

PHOENIX (AP) — The ACLU of Arizona says it is suing the city of Phoenix in order to block resumed sweeps of a huge homeless encampment downtown that they say has displaced people and destroyed identification documents, prescription medications and other belongings. The ACLU says it filed the complaint late Wednesday in the U.S. District Court of Arizona to halt the city’s possible resumption in December of raids that were paused at the beginning of 2022. It’s the latest move in an ongoing tug-of-war between advocates and cities in Western states over how best to tackle the problem of homelessness.

