Actor in ‘Green Book’ found dead on New York City street

NEW YORK (AP) — A body found on a New York City sidewalk earlier this week has been identified as “Green Book” actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. The 60-year-old is the son of one-time Copacabana bouncer Frank Vallelonga Sr., known as Tony Lip, who was portrayed by Viggo Mortensen in the 2018 film. Frank Vallelonga Jr. played a relative of Mortensen’s character in the movie, which won the Oscar for best picture. His unidentified body was discovered early Monday morning in the Bronx. Police found no obvious signs of trauma and the cause of death has not been determined.

