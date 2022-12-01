Denver gets go-ahead from EPA after progress on lead pipes

The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday approved a nearly $700 million plan to remove all lead water pipes in the Denver region, saying the local water utility’s approach for reducing lead levels is succeedings and making swift progress. It’s a recognition that cities can effectively address the lead pipe crisis if they try. After water testing a decade ago revealed high levels of lead in Denver water, officials developed a broad plan that includes alternative water treatment, pipe replacement and handing out filters. Levels of lead in the water have dropped significantly.

