Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 5:36 PM

Drought-hit California cities to get little water from state

KIFI

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that serve 27 million people will get just 5% of what they requested from the state to kick off 2023. Thursday’s announcement by water officials comes as the nation’s most populous state anticipates a fourth dry year. California typically gets half its annual rain and snowfall from January through March, so the allocations could change depending on how much precipitation falls. Limited state supplies mean water managers will continue to urge people to rip up grass, water their plants less, take shorter showers and engage in other water-saving activities.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content