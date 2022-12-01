Ethiopia says new talks begin inside Tigray on disarmament

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia says a joint committee from the federal government and Tigray forces has convened inside the Tigray region to outline Tigray disarmament plans as part of a peace deal signed last month in the two-year conflict. It is the first time the two sides have officially held talks in Ethiopia since the fighting began. Ethiopia’s government said in a tweet on Thursday that the committee started work Wednesday in the town of Shire. However, Tigray officials say that before disarmament can start, Ethiopia’s government should remove forces who came from Eritrea and the neighboring Amhara region.

