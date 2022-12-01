Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 7:23 AM

Germany: woman arrested for shutting roommate’s ventilator

KIFI

BERLIN (AP) — A 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off a hospital roommate’s ventilator – twice – because she was annoyed by the sound it made, authorities in Germany said Thursday.

The woman was jailed on suspicion of attempted manslaughter following the incident at a hospital in the southwestern city of Mannheim on Tuesday evening.

Police and prosecutors said in a statement that the suspect is alleged to have switched off a 79-year-old woman’s ventilator and, despite then being told by staff that it was vital for the patient, switched it off again later in the evening.

The older patient had to be revived and, while her life is not in danger, still requires intensive care, authorities said.

The suspect was brought before a judge on Wednesday and taken to jail.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content