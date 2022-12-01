Israel’s Netanyahu puts hardliner in charge of settlements

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s designated prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced a coalition deal with a hardline pro-settler party. Thursday’s agreement will give Religious Zionism control over a number of key government ministries and a senior post over West Bank settlement construction. The agreement marks an important breakthrough for Netanyahu as he tries to cobble together a government following Nov. 1 elections. But it also could set the stage for conflict with key allies, first and foremost the United States.

