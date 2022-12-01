Last of Mexico’s World War II veterans dies at age 98

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The last veteran of Mexico’s relatively small contingent of World War II veterans has died. Mexico’s Defense Department says former Sgt. Horacio Castilleja Albarrán was 98 when he died Wednesday. A cause of death was not provided. Castilleja Albarrán was one of about 300 Mexican soldiers and airmen in Squadron 201, known as the Aztec Eagles. They were sent from Mexico to help in the U.S. war effort against Japan. The aircraft squadron fought alongside the U.S. Army Air Forces in the Philippines in 1945. Mexico was late to enter World War II, but declared war after German submarines sank several Mexican oil tankers.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.