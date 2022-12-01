LGBTQ chorus in Colorado Springs unifies community with song

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A gay men’s choir in Colorado Springs is among a group of organizations working locally to foster solidarity and healing after a gruesome shooting at a gay night club devastated Colorado Springs’ LGBTQ community. The attack robbed people of devoted friends and family members and left memories of gunfire and screaming in a space that was considered a safe haven. As chorus members harmonize, their singing is haunted by the tragedy, yet they say the sound of their voices in unison instills strength and a stubborn optimism able to withstand attacks.

