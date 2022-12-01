Police: Golfer bit off man’s nose in argument over game

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi say an argument over a game led one golfer to bit the nose off another in the parking lot of a casino. It happened Monday night at the Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis. WXXV-TV reported that the nose could not be found as the victim was taken to a hospital. A police statement says the two men argued all day over the golf game they played before the assault. Police say 51-year-old Mark Curtis Wells of Biloxi fled in a Tesla before turning himself in. He paid $5,000 to leave jail and faces up to 7 years if convicted of felony mayhem.

