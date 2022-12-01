Slovenia beekeeping tradition gets UN world heritage status

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia is keeping its bee buzz on a roll. After clinching United Nations support for its proposal to establish a World Bee Day in 2018, the small European nation’s tradition in beekeeping is now being added to the U.N.’s list of intangible cultural heritage as a cherished tradition to be preserved by humanity. UNESCO experts gathering in Morocco this week decided that Slovenia’s entry – Beekeeping in Slovenia, a Way of Life – deserves U.N. recognition as an example of an important cultural tradition, Slovenia’s Ministry of Culture said on Thursday.

