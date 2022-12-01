Tent, tables ready for White House state dinner for France

WASHINGTON (AP) — The tent is ready and the tables are set for the big state dinner at the White House. But before guests start arriving, Jill Biden took her French counterpart to a language museum to highlight their mutual interest in learning. More than 300 guests were to begin arriving as the sun starts to fade. Butter-poached Maine lobster, beef with shallot marmalade and American cheeses will be served. Dessert is orange chiffon cake. A White House state dinner is a high diplomatic honor reserved for only the closest U.S. allies. Thursday’s is the first one for President Joe Biden.

