Crucial South Africa meeting on president’s fate delayed

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — An urgent meeting of South Africa’s ruling party to discuss the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa has been delayed as calls continue for his resignation over a scandal over money stolen from his farm. The African National Congress’ national executive committee on Friday had been expected to discuss a parliamentary report which suggests Ramaphosa may have violated anti-corruption laws related to the theft of millions of dollars from his Phala Phala farm in 2020. The committee has the power to force the president to resign and has done so in the past. A party leader says the meeting will reconvene before a parliamentary debate Tuesday.

