Family seeks answers after police kill man on his own porch

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The family of an Austin, Texas, man is seeking answers after he was fatally shot by police last month on his front porch following a late-night emergency call by a neighbor. Video and audio released Thursday show officers arriving Nov. 15 and telling Rajan Moonesinghe to drop the AR-15-style weapon he was holding before firing at him. Officers were responding to a 911 call requesting police and mental health support because a man had a long gun outside in the residential neighborhood. Moonesinghe’s brother said police “shot first and asked questions later” and asked city officials to hold police accountable.

