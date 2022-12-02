Gun attack targets Pakistan’s top diplomat in Kabul

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister says an “assassination attempt” has targeted his country’s top diplomat in Afghanistan, amid tensions between the neighboring countries. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said on Friday that attackers failed to harm the Pakistani diplomat, but shot and wounded his security guard. The shooting comes a day after Pakistan’s government demanded Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers prevent terrorist attacks coming from their soil. Pakistani Taliban, who are allied with their namesake’s across the border, claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing earlier in the week in southwestern Pakistan that sent a wave of shock and anger across the nation. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on Pakistan’s representative in Kabul.

