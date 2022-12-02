Israeli peace activists show presence in West Bank hot spot

HEBRON, West Bank (AP) — Dozens of Israeli peace activists have toured the occupied West Bank’s largest city in a show of solidarity with Palestinians. Ultra-nationalist hecklers chanted “shame, shame” as the visitors gathered in the volatile city of Hebron on Friday. The encounter signaled an ever-widening rift among Israelis over the nature of their society and Israel’s open-ended military rule over the Palestinians, now in its 56th year. After parliament elections last month, the most right-wing and religious government in Israel’s history is poised to be installed in coming days or weeks. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to return to power.

