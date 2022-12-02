Tibetans in India support ‘zero COVID’ protesters in China

NEW DELHI (AP) — About 150 Tibetan exiles holding blank pieces of paper have rallied in India’s capital to express solidarity with people in China protesting its “zero COVID” policy. The blank paper is a symbol of defiance used by protesters in China against the ruling Communist Party’s widespread censorship. Street protests broke out in several Chinese cities over the weekend over rigid restrictions to combat COVID-19. The demonstration in New Delhi was organized by the Tibetan Youth Congress, which supports the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader who fled to India in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule.

