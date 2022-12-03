Hess to buy $750 million in carbon credits from Guyana

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Officials say that U.S.-owned Hess Corporation, a consortium partner in Guyana’s offshore oil sector, has agreed to buy $750 million worth of carbon credits from the South American nation in the next decade as it works to ensure Guyana’s almost intact Amazonian rainforests remain standing. Guyanese government officials and executives from New York-based Hess signed the agreement late Friday under the United Nations Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation program (REDD). This is the second major such deal the country has won and negotiated in the past decade. Back in 2009, Norway had signed off on a deal to provide $250 million in funding.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.