Bribery, fraud charges dismissed against ex-NY Lt. Governor

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has thrown out bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, leaving him facing only records falsification charges. Federal Judge J. Paul Oetken ruled Monday. Hours later, prosecutors notified the judge they were appealing to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Oetken says an indictment lacked an explicit example in which Benjamin provided a favor for a bribe. Benjamin, a Democrat, resigned after his April arrest. He pleaded not guilty to charges that he obtained campaign contributions from a real estate developer after agreeing to secure state money for a nonprofit organization. His lawyers say Benjamin is thankful for the ruling.

