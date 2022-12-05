Colorado gay club shooting suspect set to return to court

DENVER (AP) — The suspect accused of entering a Colorado gay nightclub clad in body armor and opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five people and wounding 17 others is set to appear in court again Tuesday to learn what charges prosecutors will pursue in the attack, including possible hate crime counts. Investigators say Anderson Lee Aldrich entered Club Q just before midnight on Nov. 19 and began shooting during a drag queen’s birthday celebration. They say the killing stopped after patrons wrestled the suspect to the ground, beating Aldrich into submission. The club had long been a sanctuary for the LGBTQ community in mostly conservative Colorado Springs.

