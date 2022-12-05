Ex-Miami congressman Rivera arrested in Venezuela probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Miami Republican congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela’s socialist government has been arrested in connection to an ongoing federal criminal investigation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami said David Rivera was arrested Monday in Atlanta. A spokesperson said Rivera was indicted by a Miami grand jury last month, but that document remains sealed and she could not discuss the charges. Rivera had an initial appearance Monday in Atlanta federal court. The U.S. Marshal’s Service said he bailed out of jail Monday afternoon. An attorney for Rivera, Jeffrey Feldman, declined to comment, telling The Associated Press in a text message that he had “not seen the indictment.”

By JOSHUA GOODMAN and TERRY SPENCER Associated Press

