Report blasts Virginia schools’ handling of sex assaults

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — A special grand jury has issued a scathing report against a northern Virginia school system for mishandling a student who sexually assaulted classmates at two different high schools last year. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin requested the investigation of Loudoun County Public Schools on his first day in office. He had criticized the school system during his campaign for putting social justice initiatives above student safety. The report, issued Monday, found that administrators had ample warning of the student’s potentially dangerous behavior before the assaults. A school system spokesman said a response to the report would be issued later Monday.

