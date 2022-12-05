Tampa police chief resigns over golf cart traffic stop

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The police chief in Tampa, Florida, has resigned after using her position to escape a ticket during a traffic stop involving her golf cart driven by her husband. Mary O’Connor submitted her resignation Monday after an internal affairs review found she violated police department policy during the Nov. 12 stop by a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy. During that stop, O’Connor identified herself as the Tampa chief, flashed her badge and asked to be let go. The deputy issued only a verbal warning. The golf cart did not have a license tag, a requirement for when such vehicles are driven on public streets.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.