38 women accuse James Toback of sexual misconduct in lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — More than three dozen women have filed a lawsuit in New York against writer and director James Toback, accusing him of sexual abuse. The lawsuit comes after New York state last month instituted a one-year window for people to file lawsuits over sexual assault claims even if they took place decades ago. Accusations that Toback had engaged in sexual abuse going back years surfaced in late 2017. Information on attorneys or representatives for Toback was not available; he has denied the allegations made against him. Toback was nominated for an Oscar for writing 1991′s “Bugsy,” and has had a career in Hollywood spanning more than 40 years.

