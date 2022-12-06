Argentina awaits VP Cristina Fernández corruption verdict

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — All eyes in Argentina are on the court where three judges are preparing to announce their verdict in the corruption trial of Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. She’s accused of running a criminal organization that defrauded the state of $1 billion through public works contracts granted to a construction magnate closely tied to her family. Her supporters have vowed to paralyze the country if she’s convicted. Prosecutors asked for 12 years in prison and a lifetime ban from public office. But an appeal is certain, and she’ll remain immune from arrest if elected to another federal office.

