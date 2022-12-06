Florida beach erosion uncovers wooden ship from 1800s

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (AP) — Severe beach erosion from two late-season hurricanes has helped uncover what appears to be a wooden ship dating from the 1800s on Florida’s East Coast. It had been buried under the sand of Daytona Beach Shores for up to two centuries, impervious to cars that drove daily on the beach or the sand castles built by generations of tourists. An archeological team on Tuesday removed sand and made a shallow trench around the structure’s wooden timbers, took measurements and made sketches in an effort to solve the 200-year mystery. The team’s leader says he is convinced the structure is a shipwreck because of how it was constructed.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.