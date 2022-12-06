Governments gather in Canada in bid to boost biodiversity
By MICHAEL CASEY
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Environmental leaders are gathering on Montreal to hammer out a framework they hope will help provide much-needed protection for the world’s biodiversity. Coming less than a month after world leaders gathered to combat climate change, ministers will consider a framework that calls for protecting 30% of land and marine areas by 2030. It also calls for reducing the rate of invasive species introduction by 50%, cutting pesticide use in half and eliminating the discharge of plastic waste. Financing will probably be a big hurdle in reaching these goals, with developing countries likely to demand significant contributions to sign onto any deal.