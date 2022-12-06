Israeli deportation of Palestinian activist on hold

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel will have to wait to deport a Palestinian lawyer and activist to France for at least several weeks. Saleh Hammouri appeared at a court hearing near Tel Aviv on Tuesday. His lawyer says no decisions were made and another hearing was set for Jan. 1. Hammouri has been held since last March under administrative detention — an Israeli tool that allows it to hold suspected militants without charge for months at a time. Israel’s interior minister announced last week that she would deport Hammouri as soon as possible after his detention ended on Sunday.

