NTSB: Plane that hit tower flew below minimum altitude

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A report on the crash of a small plane into a Maryland transmission tower last month states that the plane was flying below minimum altitudes amid foggy nighttime conditions. The crash knocked out power for tens of thousands of area customers. The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report released Monday states that the pilot and passenger were seriously injured and the Mooney M20J was substantially damaged when it hit a tower supporting high-tension lines on Nov. 27. The plane was left dangling 100 feet above the ground. The report includes factual information but not a probable cause. The NTSB says that’s included in the final report, which could take one or two years.

