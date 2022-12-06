Poland leader backs down from World Cup players’ bonus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister has backed down from his initial declaration to award bonuses to the national soccer team for its World Cup performance. It was a sudden reversal by Mateusz Morawieck after saying earlier in the day the players should be rewarded for advancing from their group. It was Poland’s best result in 36 years. But following controversy fuelled by high inflation and uncertainty in the country, Morawiecki eventually said on Facebook that “there will be no government means” for bonuses for the players. A government spokesman previously said the money mentioned would be spent on training children and developing the soccer infrastructure. Some angered Twitter users said the taxpayers’ money should be spent on general use purposes.

