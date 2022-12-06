Poland says it will accept German Patriot air defense system

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s defense minister says his country will accept a Patriot missile defense system which Germany offered to deploy to Poland last month. The German offer was made after an errant missile fell in Poland near the border with Ukraine, killing two Polish men. Polish officials said they felt the Patriot system should be placed in Ukraine, but Germany said it could only go to a NATO member. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Tuesday he was sorry Ukraine wouldn’t get the system and that plans were being made to place it in Poland.

