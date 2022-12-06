Texas governor picks veteran GOP lawmaker for elections job

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott has tapped a longtime Republican lawmaker to be Texas’ new elections chief, a pick who could enjoy a smoother confirmation process following the blowback and scrutiny his two previous picks faced. Jane Nelson, who has served 30 years in the state Senate but who didn’t run for reelection this year, was appointed Tuesday to be Texas’ next secretary of state, where she will lead the state’s administration of elections and serve as a liaison on border and international relations for the Lone Star State. This comes after her predecessor, John Scott, announced his resignation Monday following a year of working to reassure election skeptics.

