Woman gets 25 years for robbery in which boyfriend killed 6

CHICAGO (AP) — A woman who watched her former boyfriend kill six members of his family in their Chicago home, then helped him steal their property has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Twenty-five-year-old Jafeth Ramos pleaded guilty to armed robbery under a deal with Cook County prosecutors in which she agreed to testify against the former boyfriend, Diego Uribe Cruz. The Chicago Sun-Times reports Ramos was sentenced Tuesday. Uribe Cruz was sentenced to life in prison last month for six counts of first-degree murder in the February 2016 slayings in the victims’ bungalow in the Gage Park neighborhood on the city’s Southwest Side.

