8 killed in continued shootings in Mexican border city

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say seven suspects and one soldier are dead after a shootout between the army and suspected drug cartel gunmen in the northern Mexico border city of Nuevo Laredo. The bloodshed Wednesday was the second time in as many weeks that large-scale violence has hit Nuevo Laredo, which is across the border from Laredo, Texas. Police in the border state of Tamaulipas say the shooting occurred during an attack on military personnel. Police say one soldier was killed and seven were wounded, while seven presumed attackers died. The shootout took place on a roadway about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the U.S. border. State police said there had been “risk situations” — usually a reference to gunfire — at several points in the city.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.